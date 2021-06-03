Epic Game Store’s new free game is perfect for those who want a challenge

The Epic Mega Sale kicked off a few weeks ago, and with the start of the sale came the promise of some big free games. The sale kicked off by offering NBA 2K21 for free, and then last week, Among Us rotated in. Today, Among Us has been replaced by another big free game, and fans of brutal survival games will definitely want to check it out.

This week’s free game is none other than Frostpunk, which is something of a cross between a city builder, a roguelike, and a survival game. Frostpunk tasks players with running a steam-powered city on an Earth that has completely frozen over. Players have to keep their cities up and running despite the biting cold, and that means making tough decisions.

“Optimization and resource management often clash with empathy and thoughtful decision-making,” Frostpunk‘s description reads. “While city and society management will consume most of the ruler’s time, at some point exploration of the outside world is necessary to understand its history and present state. What decisions will you make to ensure the survival of your society? What will you do when pushed to the limit? And who will you become in the process?”

Players will not only have to decide the layout of their cities, but they’ll also have to determine which laws the city is subject is too and how they will rule. It’s a rather unique game even among other city builders, and it has won a fair amount of attention and praise because of it.

Frostpunk will be free on the Epic Games Store for a week. On June 10th at 11 AM EDT, it’ll rotate out and be replaced by another free game. Epic hasn’t revealed what that game is yet, but we’ll let you know once it rotates in next week.