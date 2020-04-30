Epic details its Fortnite Competitive roadmap for the rest of 2020

Epic just dropped a huge tweet thread detailing its plans for Fortnite Competitive over the remainder of the year, something that has been in question over the coronavirus pandemic. At this point in time, holding large esports events where people congregate isn’t possible. For this reason, the company says, fans can expect the rest of the 2020 competitions to be held online.

Fortnite Competitive is the esports arm of Epic’s wildly popular battle royale game, one that offers generous cash rewards to the best players from regions around the world. The biggest matches often take place in large real-life events, something that can’t happen at this point in time due to lockdowns and that, even if gathering restrictions are loosened, would be ill-advised in coming months.

Last month we said we would provide our evolving 2020 competitive roadmap. Today we wanted to provide updates on where we're at with plans in 2020! — Fortnite Competitive (@FNCompetitive) April 30, 2020

Getting straight to the point, Epic said that the remainder of Fortnite Competitive games this year will take place online. Unfortunately, this presents a really big restriction — there would be big limitations for cross-region competitions if held online, meaning there won’t be a Fortnite World Cup event this year.

At this point in time, Epic says that it doesn’t know when the next big in-person Fortnite event will be held, though it hopes to hold a World Cup event of ‘some form’ next year. The company is instead focusing on things like third-party events, Cash Cups, Broadcasts, and the Champion Series at this point in time.

#FNCS – Will be returning each season for the rest of 2020. Players around the globe will have the opportunity to prove they're the best. We will iterate on formats to improve player experiences. — Fortnite Competitive (@FNCompetitive) April 30, 2020

In addition to holding FNCS events every season, Epic also plans Cash Cups competitions on a regular basis. The company likewise says that it is working with third parties on ‘more experiences for players,’ ones that must take place entirely online for the time being. Official Competitive broadcasts will return starting this weekend at 1PM ET.