Epic clarifies a bunch of Fortnite competitive rules ahead of FNCS

Epic will kick off a Chapter 2 – Season 6 FNCS broadcast this weekend, giving fans the opportunity to watch their favorite streamers compete against each other. This, of course, brings general interest to Fortnite competitive, the esports aspect of the battle royale game that happens to include a bunch of rules. Just ahead of FNCS comes Epic with a clarification about some of its limitations.

If you’re planning to participate in Fortnite tournaments, it’s a good idea to refresh yourself with the rules, particularly the ones introduced in the recent past. Epic specifically discusses a handful of restrictions in a new blog post, including its rules against intentional disconnects, illegal restarting, and betting on games.

The path to #FNCS Champion begins tomorrow! Here are the Official Rules for Chapter 2 Season 6 FNCS: https://t.co/jSLf36Sc1S — Fortnite Competitive (@FNCompetitive) April 21, 2021

As well, the company explains what players should know regarding region locking and leaderboard adjustments, noting that, for example, some tournaments have a rule against participating in more than one game server region. The FNCS is region-locked, while the Cash Cups — for now, at least — are not region locked.

It’s players’ responsibility to check whether a competitive event is region locked before switching regions. Likewise, players should know that tournament leaderboards may be adjusted after the event for various regions (such as a team being disqualified). Breaking a competitive rule can result in various punishments depending on the nature of the mistake, including losing prizes or session points.

In the cases where someone excessively or repeatedly breaks the rules, Epic warns the player may be permanently banned from all future Fortnite tournaments. If you plan to play Fortnite competitive, head over to Epic’s game blog to read the full list of rules and why they’re in place.