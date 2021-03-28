Epic and Hasbro team to launch Fortnite ‘The Foundation’ figurine

Epic Games has partnered with Hasbro to launch a new Fortnite figurine based on an iconic character from the Zero Point Crisis storyline: The Foundation. The figurine measures 6-inches in height and can be posed using any of its 20 points of articulation. As you’d expect, the company is also limiting the number of units that can be ordered by a single customer.

The Foundation is the fourth member of The Seven; he made an appearance during the solo narrative experience that kicked of Fortnite Chapter 2 – Season 6, working with Agent Jones to deal with the Zero Point crisis. Now fans can get the character as a toy/collectible from Hasbro.

The figurine is part of the Victory Royale Series — it includes the skin’s Brella Glider and back bling cape seen in the game. The collectible model features a considerable amount of detail for what is essentially a toy, though kids can certainly play with it given the number of articulation points.

This is the first character from ‘The Seven’ to be released under the Victory Royale Series; it’s reasonable to assume we’ll see others arrive over time. Buyers can expect special packaging that is unique to The Seven figurines, according to Hasbro.

Though the toy has been revealed, you can’t quite get it yet. Hasbro is accepting preorders for The Foundation at $39.99 USD, but shipping isn’t scheduled to start until April 1 with the charge for the toy going through at shipping time. Likewise, the company is limiting orders to two units per customer.