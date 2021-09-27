Emergency low blood sugar kits recalled over loss of potency

Eli Lilly and Company has announced the recall of its Glucagon Emergency Kit, which it says may develop loss of potency due to how it was manufactured. The emergency kit is intended for diabetics who may develop serious low blood sugar levels that need to be treated promptly. Reduced potency may leave the user vulnerable to severe health outcomes.

The recall involves the company’s Glucagon Emergency Kit for Low Blood Sugar; it features a syringe with diluent for use with the included vial of glucagon, which treats severely low blood sugar. According to the recall notice, the company received a report from a user who said the vial of glucagon was in liquid rather than the expected powder form.

The patient involved with the product complaint, the recall notice reveals, experienced seizures as a result of the emergency kit glucagon’s loss of potency. An investigation into the matter found that the powder may have been a liquid in the vial due to “the manufacturing process.”

The recall involves lot D239382D, the notice reveals; the emergency kits covered by the recall feature an expiration date of April 2022 listed as “04 2022” on the product label. Patients who believe they may have one of these products can find the lot number on the kit’s label, as well as the vial. Check out the recall notice for images of the product.

Customers and distributors who received these emergency kits will receive written notification about the recall, according to the company. Lilly will make arrangements for the kits to be returned and replaced. Consumers who have the recalled kits are told to contact Lilly’s customer center for returning their product. As well, these customers are told to contact their doctor or health care provider for guidance on how to proceed.