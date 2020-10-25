Elon Musk says the Cybertruck is undergoing “small improvements”

When Tesla first unveiled its all-electric pickup called the Cybertruck, the design was polarizing, to say the least. The pickup has a body made of stainless steel and is highly angular and strange looking compared to any other vehicle on the market. Some people loved the design; others hated it.

Tesla recently had a Q3 2020 earnings call, and during the call, someone asked Musk about the Cybertruck. The CEO revealed that the truck was undergoing “small improvements” to improve the design seen in the past. Musk didn’t offer any details on exactly what was being changed about the truck.

We already know that Cybertruck production can’t begin until the Giga Texas production facility is built, meaning we are likely a long way from seeing the changes. Musk did say that he had been in the studio with the design team going over improvements to the Cybertruck. The CEO says that Tesla always wants the vehicle they launch to be better than the vehicle they unveiled. Musk said that it’s disappointing when car companies unveil awesome looking vehicles and then the production version is different.

He concluded by saying that he believes the truck will be better than what the company has already shown. Previously, Tesla had confirmed that dimensions of the vehicle would be adjusted, moving from 84 inches to closer to 82 inches. That would make the Cybertruck slightly smaller.

Musk has also said in the past that the ability to roll down the rear window of the truck and the wall between the cabin the bed to make more cargo room would be worth considering. Tesla racked up an estimated 750,000 preorders for the pickup despite the quirky styling. How many of those reservations result in actual purchases remains to be seen.