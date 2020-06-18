Elgato Wave:1 and Wave:3 microphones are made for loud streamers

Elgato Gaming has introduced two new microphones, the Wave:1 and Wave:3. Both models are targeted at podcasters, streamers, and anyone else who needs to record high-end audio, but the latter of the two models brings something extra special with it, offering a few more features and a higher price tag. Both models feature proprietary tech that prevents distortion even if the user is making loud noises or screaming.

Both the Wave:1 and Wave:3 models are similar in appearance, though the latter features a few extra LEDs above the control dial. The Wave:3 features a capacitive mute feature, as well as a dual-layer metal mesh (available as an optional accessory) to prevent unwanted noises. The microphone has a 5/8-inch, 3/8-inch, and 1/4-inch adapter for mounting the device, plus Elgato is separately offering a shock mount.

Introducing Elgato Wave:1 and Wave:3. Crystal clear audio. Studio level control. Your mic. Your mixer. All in one. ▶ Learn More: https://t.co/vukGMOQXiB pic.twitter.com/xLmPPnljr2 — Elgato Gaming (@elgatogaming) June 18, 2020

Digging into the specs, this model features 24-bit / 96kHz analog to digital conversion and circuitry offering ‘broadcast-grade’ clarity and audio details, according to Elgato, which used a cardioid polar pattern and condenser capsule for the Wave:3. The microphone has a standard 3.5mm audio jack and a USB-C port on the back.

The Wave:1 model is mostly the same, but instead of a multi-control dial, it features a simpler dial for adjusting headphone volume, plus the button can be pushed to mute the audio. The adapter is said to be compatible with “all mainstream boom arms,” plus the microphone supports the optional pop filter and shock mount listed above.

The key feature in both of these models is arguably the use of proprietary Cliphard tech, which uses a second signal path to ‘reroute’ the audio at a lower volume when the levels peak. This means a passionate game streamer could, for example, get a bit too worked up and scream when they lose a round without causing audio distortion or other issues.

Both models are available from Elgato Gaming now; the Wave:1 is priced at $129.99 USD and the Wave:3 is currently listed as ‘out of stock.’