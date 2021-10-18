Elden Ring delayed as closed beta registration opens

Those looking forward to Elden Ring have been waiting a long time for the game to come out, and today that wait got a little longer. From Software announced today that Elden Ring has been delayed. While it’s always sad to hear of a delay, the good news is that this one isn’t very long, so gamers who can’t wait for Elden Ring won’t have to wait too much longer.

From Software took to Twitter today to announce that the new release date for Elden Ring is February 25th, 2022. Originally, Elden Ring was slated to release on January 21st, 2022, so the game is being delayed by just about a month.

Important message: ELDEN RING will release on Feb 25, 2022, as the depth & strategic freedom of the game exceeded initial expectations. Thank you for your trust & patience. We look forward to seeing you experience the game in the Closed Network Test in Nov. The #ELDENRING Team — ELDEN RING (@ELDENRING) October 18, 2021

In the grand scheme of things, a month’s delay is not a big deal, especially when games are seeing much more dramatic delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In its tweet, From Software seemed to blame the delay on the scope of Elden Ring growing beyond initial planning, saying, “Elden Ring will release on Feb 25th, 2022, as the depth & strategic freedom of the game exceeded initial expectations. Thank you for your trust & patience.”

Some challenges are best overcome with cooperation. Register before November 1 and you may be selected to join the #ELDENRING Closed Network Test: https://t.co/fuF1iFvBGS pic.twitter.com/8elCqTAID2 — ELDEN RING (@ELDENRING) October 18, 2021

In addition to announcing the delay, From Software and Bandai Namco announced that players can now sign up for Elden Ring‘s closed network test. The test will take place on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S, with five sessions running at various times between November 12th and November 14th.

If you’re interested in signing up, check out Bandai Namco’s website, where you’re asked to pick your platform, select the From Software titles you’re familiar with, and leave your email address. Registration closes on November 1st, giving players two weeks on the nose to sign up.