Ecobee SmartThermostat is the first of its kind to get built-in Siri support

Soon after Apple’s WWDC 2021 keynote today, ecobee revealed that its SmartThermostat with Voice Control will be the first smart thermostat device to get built-in Siri support. With this, customers who are heavily invested in the Apple ecosystem can use their HomePod mini and HomePod smart speakers to talk with the smart thermostat using the typical ‘Hey Siri’ command.

The SmartThermostat with Voice Control already features Amazon’s Alexa built-in, as well as Spotify support and a speaker for things like listening to podcasts, controlling other Alexa devices with one’s voice, and using Bluetooth to connect to a different smart speaker. The new Siri built-in support joins Alexa in making the thermostat more useful for Apple users.

According to ecobee, the Siri built-in support will be available to both existing and new SmartThermostat with Voice Control owners. The news follows Apple’s announcement today that Siri is now available to third-party HomeKit devices. This puts Siri closer to Google Assistant and Alexa, both of which can be found on a huge number of connected smart home devices.

The new support will arrive for SmartThermostat owners later this year, though ecobee doesn’t have a specific availability date at this time. Users who prefer mobile control over voice commands can still use their mobile phone to control the smart thermostat when necessary.

In talking about the new support, ecobee Founder and CEO Stuart Lombard said: