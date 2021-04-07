eBay Pokemon and Magic card scanner appears to work with ease

A new tool for eBay card sellers was revealed for release in the month of April 2021. Using what eBay calls “computer vision technology”, the eBay Scanning Tool will allow users to both capture imagery of their trading cards and allow their device to instantly recognize the card they’re scanning. This should assist in streamlining the entire card selling process for the average user.

The scanning tool exists in the standard eBay app for both iOS and Android. When a user starts a listing for an item, the app will give the user the option to “tap to search with your camera.” This system will recognize Magic: The Gathering cards when launched in April. Other sorts of collectable cards will be added later in the year, 2021.

Starting in May of 2021, the eBay scanning tool will add Pokemon cards and Yu-Gi-Oh! Later this year, the tool will add sports trading cards and “other collective card games”.

This system was added after the eBay team saw “unparalleled demand for trading cards over the past year.” Per Nicole Colombo, Head of Trading Cards and Collectibles at eBay, “Our new listing feature will not only create a faster and more convenient experience for our sellers, but will also provide more robust trading card inventory for shoppers – all while ensuring that the information in card listings is more accurate.”

Above you’ll see the eBay card scanning tool in action. It’ll apparently match your scan with a card in the card library with the greatest of ease. Updates this year also point to the “eBay Standard Envelope” which allows users to print labels and ship raw trading cards (priced at $20 and under, and weighing up to 3 oz.) in an envelope with tracking for less than $1.”

Take a peek at the eBay app starting in April, (any time now,) to see if the Magic: The Gathering scanning feature is ready to roll. We’ll see the Pokemon CCG and others added soon.