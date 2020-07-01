Eau de Space perfume uses old NASA recipe to smell like the cosmos

Have you ever wondered what space smells like? Astronauts who have been there reported that it is unlike anything you’d have experienced on Earth…that is until NASA replicated the scent using a secret recipe. A new Kickstarter campaign seeks funding for what it claims is a commercialized version of that scent recipe acquired, in part, using multiple Freedom of Information Act requests.

The Eau de Space perfume scent comes from Omega Ingredients founder Steve Pearce who created a fragrance recipe for NASA that imitates the scent of space as described by astronauts. The idea was to create a scent that could help prepare astronauts for their first trip into space, reducing any unpleasant surprises they may encounter.

According to a talk CNN had with Pearce, the chemist had been tapped by NASA back in 2008 to recreate the smell of space based on descriptions from astronauts who have been there. The composition is unique, having been described as a bit of fried steak combined with ozone, hot metal, a smoking gun, rum, and even raspberries.

The new Kickstarter campaign claims to have acquired this fragrance recipe and used it to create a limited run perfume intended to help support STEM education. The process involved Freedom of Information Act requests, as well as a bunch of effort and luck, according to the team.

The Kickstarter creators have the exclusive rights to launch this perfume, which may not be a good thing — they don’t plan to make more after this Kickstarter batch runs out. Eau de Space will retail for $49 USD, but is offered at a discount at $29 USD to Kickstarter backers. Shipping is worldwide and expected to start in October.