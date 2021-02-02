EA Sports College Football is coming back – Here’s what we know

It’s been a long time since EA Sports made games centered around college football, but the company will be returning to that world soon. Today, EA and the CLC announced that the two have partnered together to once again make EA Sports “the exclusive developer of simulation college football video game experiences.” If you’re hoping to see an EA College Football game soon, however, you should know that you might be waiting a while, as EA says that development is “just underway.”

On top of that, the company’s announcement also says that launch timing is “still to come as the project progresses in the years ahead.” Aside from questions of launch timing, EA today described just what this partnership allows in its College Football games – and what it doesn’t. This partnership with the CLC will give EA Sports the “rights to more than 100 institutions featuring logos, stadiums, uniforms, gameday traditions and more that fans have come to know and love.”

On the other side of that coin, we shouldn’t expect to see player names and likenesses in this game. “While this game will not include student-athlete names, images and likenesses, EA SPORTS is continuing to watch those developments closely.” In other words, if you have a favorite college football player, you probably shouldn’t expect to see them in this game.

EA says that once upon a time, its College Football franchise was “a consistent top-five sports title in North America,” that was “generating tens of millions unit sales from 2005-2014.” Not only that, but apparently fans have been requesting this return to college football en masse for years, so there will probably be a lot of gamers happy to hear that the franchise is coming back.

That’s all we’re getting out of EA and the CLC today. We’ll keep our eyes peeled for more information about EA’s return to college football, but those of you who are excited should temper your expectations, because it sounds like it might be quite some time before we hear more.