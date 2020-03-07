EA postpones Apex Legends Texas event over coronavirus

On Friday, Electronic Arts announced that it has postponed some Apex Legends events and cancelled some FIFA 20 events. The reason is due to the coronavirus outbreak, which has already forced some other game matches to be postponed or cancelled. The online Apex Legends Global Series tournament will still happen, though.

The cancellation impacts the Apex Legends Global Series ‘Major 1’ event that was supposed to take place in Arlington, Texas, from March 13 to March 15. The event isn’t canceled — rather, EA says that it will be postponed for a different date ‘in the near future.’ The new date and location for this event have not yet been provided, however.

Meanwhile, the Apex Legends Global Series Online Tournament #2 will still take place from March 21 to March 23. This event takes place online, of course, so the ongoing coronavirus outbreak isn’t a concern. In addition, the precaution has also impacted the FIFA 20 Global Series events.

EA has chosen to postpone the CONMEBOL eLibertadores online and live event originally scheduled for March 7 and 8. The new event will take place ‘in the future,’ but the company doesn’t yet have a new date or time to announce. The eChampions League Online Qualifiers will still happen on March 14 and 15, but the FUT Champions Cup Stage IV in Bucharest and the PlayStation Licensed Qualifying Event in early May have been canceled.

‘These decisions haven’t come easy,’ EA said in a statement on Friday, ‘but given the large, global nature of these events, we believe that making these changes are in the best interest of protecting the health of the community…’ Fans who purchased tickets for the canceled events will receive refunds.