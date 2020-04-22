Dynabook Portégé X family welcome 14 and 15.6 inch laptops

Laptop sales have risen considerably in the past months as people around the world prepare for a new Work From Home world order. While many will be fine with any off-the-shelf serviceable computer, some demand not just performance but also guarantees of security and privacy even while just at home. Just in time to meet those needs, Dynabook, formerly Toshiba, is launching three new laptops from its slim Portégé X series including, for the first time, 14-inch and 15.6-inch models.

The Dynabook Portégé X has been the brand’s top of the line selection for enterprise-ready laptops that look stylish in any workplace setting which today also includes your living room or even your dining room table. This latest batch brings the latest 10th-gen Comet Lake Intel Core processors to the line and also adds two new family members, each with its own size.

The 14-inch Portégé X40-G is probably the most interesting with its Dynamic Privacy Screen technology that narrows the display field of view so that only the person directly in front will be able to read it. Useful when working outside but even to keep nosy friends and family from taking side glances at confidential work.

All three new Portégé X laptops are, of course, equipped with several security and privacy features that make them more appealing for use at work. The Webcam Privacy Shutter, for example, puts a physical cover over the webcam to make sure your face isn’t recorded or broadcast without your knowledge, much less your permission. They also have IR cameras and fingerprint readers built-in for secure authentication.

The new line of Dynabook Portégé X series laptops will be available in the US in May, both directly from Dynabook as well as from resellers. The more traditional size of the 13-inch Portégé X30-G will start at $1,329.99. The Portégé X40-G, on the other hand, goes for a slightly lower $1,299.99 and the new 15.6-inch Portégé X50-G gets the highest $1,399.99 price tag.