Dying Light 2 Stay Human hit with another delay

Another day, another delay. This morning, the folks at Techland announced that Dying Light 2 Stay Human has been delayed beyond its December release. Unfortunately, this is the second time the game has been delayed, but thankfully for those who have been looking forward to Dying Light 2 Stay Human, this latest delay isn’t a massive one.

Still, fans will be waiting a couple of months longer. Originally slated for release on December 7th, Techland announced today that Dying Light 2 will now be releasing on February 4th, 2022. In a statement, Techland CEO Pawel Marchewka said that even though the completed game is already in playtesting, the studio needs more time to polish and optimize the game.

Update regarding release date. pic.twitter.com/xAx1RMbw0X — Dying Light (@DyingLightGame) September 14, 2021

“We are sorry to keep you all waiting a little longer, but we want the game to meet your highest expectations on release and we don’t want to compromise on this,” Marchewka said. He goes on to say that beginning next month, press and content creators will get some hands-on time with both the PC and console versions of Dying Light through various preview events, so fans will get more information about the game then.

In the more immediate future, Mawchewka also promises that “exciting news” about Dying Light 2 is coming later this month. What that means is anyone’s guess, so we’ll just have to keep an eye out for Techland’s announcement.

Techland was originally aiming for a 2020 release for Dying Light 2, but after a delay, the game was then slated to release on December 7th. Of course, game delays are a common sight these days thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, so here’s hoping that Techland can stick to that new February 4th release date without having to delay further.