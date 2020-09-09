DUNE 2020 trailer released with a BANG

Today we’re taking a peek at the first trailer for the latest adaptation of the epic DUNE by Frank Herbert. This movie is the second most ambitious iteration of the film, while the most ambitious version remains Jodorowsky’s Dune, a movie that was never actually made.* This new version of DUNE’s screenplay was written by Jon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve (also the director), and Eric Roth.

In the mix for this iteration of DUNE is Rebecca Ferguson playing Lady Jessica. Chani was played by Zendaya, and Duncan Idaho was played by the monstrous Jason Momoa. You’ll find Oscar Isaac as Duke Leto Atreides, and Dave Bautista as Glossu ‘Beast’ Rabban. Josh Brolin played Gurney Halleck.

Also in the mix is Javier Bardem as Stilgar, while David Dastmalchian played the part of Piter De Vries. The key part of Paul Atreides was captured by one Timothée Chalamet. The part of Gaius Helen Mohiam was embodied by Charlotte Rampling, while Sharon Duncan-Brewster played Liet-Kynes.

The most epic role of Baron Vladamir Harkonnen was depicted by the equally epic Stellan Skarsgård. Dr. Wellington Yueh was placyed by Chen Chang, and Thufir Hawat was played by Stephen McKinley Henderson. Below you’ll see the teaser for this trailer, because trailers are now more important than the movies – it’s 2020!

DUNE TRAILER. DUNE CAST. SEE IT HERE FIRST. TOMORROW. pic.twitter.com/SSdeNUBMX4 — Twitter Movies (@TwitterMovies) September 8, 2020

*If you’re in the mood for a documentary the likes of which you’ve never seen before, take a peek at the movie “Jodorowsky’s Dune” from the year 2013/2014. It’s an absolute masterpiece, and might be better than any actual project associated with the DUNE universe. In that documentary you’ll see the true madness that’s required to successfully depict the essence of DUNE!

It’s expected that DUNE (2020) will be released on December 18, 2020. A release date in the year 2020 is never a sure thing, though – so we’ll see!