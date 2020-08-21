DoorDash takes on Instacart with on-demand grocery deliveries

DoorDash, the service that was once limited to meal deliveries, has expanded yet again, this time adding on-demand grocery delivery. The new service joins established offerings like Instacart, giving consumers another option for getting the groceries they need without leaving the house. A number of retailers and on-demand platforms have added grocery delivery services because demand has spiked during the pandemic.

DoorDash announced its new grocery delivery option on August 20, explaining that it has partnered with a number of grocery stores alongside the convenience stores it announced months ago. These new shopping options vary by region and include retailers like Meijer, Fresh Thyme, and similar.

The number of supported grocery stores will expand in the near future, but for now, these orders are limited to select cities: San Diego, Cincinnati, Chicago, Detroit, the Bay Area, and more. Deliveries will be made within an hour and, soon enough, more than 10,000 grocery stores across the United States will be supported.

As expected, users will be presented with available grocery items, details about them, their costs, and other relevant info. Users will be able to search for specific items, including fresh foods like vegetables and meat, as well as for items by category. Users will also be able to view past orders and similar.

Assuming you have the DashPass, DoorDash says you’ll get unlimited free grocery deliveries, as well as reduced service fees. If you live in a supported market, you should now see a new banner in the DoorDash app that links to the grocery delivery service.