DOOM Eternal: The Ancient Gods Part One DLC release date revealed with new trailer

Earlier this month, id Software and Bethesda revealed the first single-player DOOM Eternal DLC. Dubbed The Ancient Gods Part One, id Software’s reveal amounted to nothing more than a teaser, with the promise of more to come at Gamescom. Today, of course, is the first day of Gamescom, and sure enough, we’re learning more about what The Ancient Gods Part One will entail.

For starters, id Software debuted a new trailer for the DLC today, which shows us the DOOM Slayer gearing up to fight through “never-before-seen locations in the DOOM universe.” Apparently, there’s an imbalance in the heavens, which means that the DOOM Slayer will need to shred through legions of demons to make things right again.

At one point in the trailer, we even see the DOOM Slayer facing off with two Marauders, so if you thought the single Marauder in DOOM Eternal‘s main campaign wasn’t challenging enough, then maybe this will be more your speed.

In any case, The Ancient Gods Part One is included in the both the Year One Pass and in the Digital Deluxe Edition of the game, so if you already own one of those, you’ll get the DLC as soon as it releases. The Year One Pass runs $29.99 and includes The Ancient Gods Part One and a second DLC (which, at this point, we’re assuming is The Ancient Gods Part Two), though this DLC will also be available as a standalone product for $19.99.

Finally, we learned when The Ancient Gods Part One will be releasing: October 20th, 2020. We’ll almost certainly learn more about the DLC between now and release, but for now, check out the full trailer for The Ancient Gods Part One embedded above.