Doom 3 VR release official for PSVR, unofficial for Oculus Quest

Bethesda Softworks revealed this week that the game Doom 3: VR Edition will be available on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 this month. This version of the game is completely official, optimized for this gameplay environment with motion controls, 180-degree quick-turn functionality, and “new textures, shaders, and sound effects.” It’s a whole new look at a very classic game that’s seen its fair share of editions, expansions, and unofficial iterations, to be sure.

This version of Doom 3 includes Doom 3 and the expansions called Resurrection of Evil and The Lost Mission. All of these have been included in the one package, “retooled for PS VR technology.” As Parker Wilhelm, Associate Content Manager at Bethesda Softworks said, this game allows you to dip back in to the most monstrous game ever made.

“Uncover the secrets of the UAC’s unholy experiments,” said Wilhelm, “Encounter uncanny monstrosities in claustrophobic environments, and wield an arsenal of iconic (and even otherworldly) weaponry with new textures, shaders and sound effects as you survive against the forces of Hell across over 15 hours of heart-stopping action.”

Doom 3: VR Edition will be released to PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 with backwards compatibility. THe release date is March 29, 2021, fully compatible with the PSVR virtual reality headset system right out the gate. Make sure you’re rolling with an Aim controller and that you’ve visited the WC before you begin.

Another far more unofficial iteration of this game was released back in January of this year (2021) by the folks at Team Beef for Oculus Quest! This is a port, and it requires the original Doom 3 to play, but you’ll make it roll!

Again, that’s not an official port, so it’s not really as optimized or made specifically for the hardware as the PSVR version is, as noted above. But if you’ve got one piece of hardware and not the other, your decision might already be made for you! UPDATE: Also remember there’s a DOOM 3 BFG Edition VR game out there too – also unofficial!

