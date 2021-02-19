Don’t fall for this bogus Far Cry 6 beta scam Ubisoft warns

There may be a decent amount of excitement behind Far Cry 6, but Ubisoft is warning folks not to get too caught up in it today. Apparently, legitimate looking emails are being sent out promising Far Cry 6 beta access. According to Ubisoft, however, those emails aren’t the real deal and those who receive them should disregard them.

Ubisoft confirmed that emails regarding a Far Cry 6 beta are fake in response to another user named theRadBrad, who explains that it’s easy to be fooled by the emails in question. “Just a heads up to all content creators,” theRadBrad said, “There is an email from the official Ubisoft address going around that claims beta access to Far Cry 6. It even has an embargo with a special password for access. The virus watches your screen and records everything you do. Be safe.”

We can confirm the email regarding FC6 beta access is a phishing attempt. It has been reported. Please do not respond if you have received this email or similar. Thank you for the report! https://t.co/G7jBlRS6IW — Ubisoft Support (@UbisoftSupport) February 19, 2021

In its response, Ubisoft confirmed that those emails are indeed illegitimate and a phishing attempt. Ubisoft instructs followers to not respond to these emails or any others that might claim Far Cry 6 beta or early access.

This definitely isn’t the first time we’ve seen phishing scams like this centered on granting early access to unreleased games. While phishing scams in the past have targeted everyone, it seems that this one in particular has targeted streamers and YouTubers, appearing to look more legitimate through detailing an embargo date and offering access to what sounds like a bogus PR website.

So, content creator or not, if you get an email advertising Far Cry 6 beta access, don’t click any links contained within and don’t respond to it. Ubisoft apparently has no plans to run a Far Cry 6 beta at the moment, and if it ever does, we’ll likely hear about it through Ubisoft’s official social media accounts first.