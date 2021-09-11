Donkervoort D8 GTO Individual Series is incredibly customizable

A boutique automaker called Donkervoort is showing off one of the final iterations of its D8 GTO sports car. The two-seat roadster is called the Donkervoort D8 GTO Individual Series. Its name comes from the fact that it can be customized exactly to the buyer’s liking. The company says it can do anything to the car the buyer wants, as long as it’s legal.

The car is incredibly high-performing with the capability of achieving greater than 2Gs of lateral acceleration in corners. The car packs a 435 horsepower turbocharged in-line-five cylinder engine made by Audi into a two-seat roadster chassis weighing only 680 kilograms. That weight appears to be the basic weight of the vehicle and could be lighter depending on how much carbon fiber the buyer wants.

The 435 horsepower engine produces 570Nm of torque and can push the D8 GTO to 200 km/h and 7.7 seconds. That’s faster than many vehicles can reach 62 mph, but it can do that deed in 2.6 seconds. The manufacturer says the big appeal for its car is that it delivers hypercar performance and customization at the price of the supercar.

The vehicle certainly isn’t cheap, starting at €197,109, and with its highly customizable nature, it could certainly get more expensive. The car also features a system allowing full-throttle upshifts, and it has a Bosch rev-matching system downshifts to improve performance on the racetrack.

It’s not clear if the customization process only involves the exterior and interior of the car or if customization options also bring the potential of even more power. The transmission used is a short-throw 5-speed Tremec. Among the many options are an additional camera system, wind package, racing ABS system, air conditioning, roll cage, racing harnesses, and lots more.