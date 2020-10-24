Dodge Canadian union deal confirms new Charger and Challenger variants

While negotiations with the unions in the United States are over, negotiations with the Fiat-Chrysler Automobiles union in Canada, known as Unifor, have been underway. Recently, the union published documents that have confirmed the Challenger will remain in production until at least 2023. The Dodge Challenger is one of the oldest new vehicles on the American market, having been in production since 2008.

FCA recently signed a new three-year agreement with Unifor, and in that agreement, promises about $1.2 billion will be injected into its local Canadian operations. The investment will create 2000 new jobs in Canada, and some of the money is going to the Brampton Assembly facility near Toronto. At the Brampton facility, three new versions of the Charger and Challenger will be built.

While we know three new versions of the vehicles are coming, we don’t know what those vehicles will be. Dodge has a long history of producing special versions of its Charger and Challenger muscle cars. Even though it’s aging, the Challenger remains popular in the US, selling nearly 61,000 units in 2019. The Charger sold nearly 97,000 units in 2019.

Negotiations also confirm that Chrysler will continue to build the 300 in Brampton through 2023. The 300 hasn’t been incredibly popular, making it rather surprising that Chrysler will continue to build the vehicle. Negotiations confirmed that the Windsor facility is being retooled to build plug-in hybrid and electric cars.

That facility will receive at least one new model, but what that model will be is a mystery. Rumors have suggested that a production version of the Chrysler Portal concept seen at CES will be built there.