Dodge adds Gold Rush paint for select 2021 Challenger models

Dodge announced a new paint color that can be optioned on some 2021 Dodge Challenger models. The paint color is called Gold Rush, a color first introduced on the 50th Anniversary Limited Edition to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the first Challenger. Gold Rush is available only on select Challenger models.

Models that can be optioned with the golden paint color include the Challenger T/A, T/A 392, SRT Hellcat, and SRT Hellcat Redeye. All SRT models have to be equipped with the Satin Black hood, roof, and decklid to add the Gold Rush color. Dodge notes dealers can begin ordering Gold Rush on 2021 Challenge models this month.

However, initial deliveries of vehicles in the color won’t begin until early 2021. Gold Rush is the latest in a string of heritage-inspired paint colors, including Frostbite, Hellraisin, Sinamon Stick, TorRed, F8 Green, and Go Mango. The new paint color isn’t the only new option available for the 2021 Challenger.

Buyers can also choose the Challenger R/T Scat Pack Shaker and the T/A 392 Widebody Package. For 2021 the Challenger GT AWD gets 20-inch wheels as standard, and they are available on the SXT AWD. Challenger SRT Hellcat and SRT Hellcat Redeye get standard SRT branding on the Brembo brakes. Those brakes are also available on the Scat Pack.

The Satin Black hood, roof, and decklid are all hand-painted. The black certainly offsets the gold paint nicely. It makes sense that Dodge would require the black components on SRT models. Having the car completely done in gold would not look as good. Gold Rush is a no-charge upgrade, but you have to pay for those satin black elements on SRT versions. There is no indication that the color is limited in any way.