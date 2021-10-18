Doctor Strange 2, Thor 4, Black Panther, Indiana Jones 5 all delayed by Disney

Disney just revealed significant delays to several major motion pictures in the near future. The Marvel Cinematic Universe movies (based on Marvel Comics superheroes) include Thor: Love and Thunder, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Also bumped: Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, The Marvels, and Indiana Jones!

When one domino falls, the rest go with it. As such, Disney-owned Marvel Studios has a significant set of shifting release dates in store as of this afternoon. If you saw WandaVision and/or Marvel What If…? and/or LOKI on Disney+, you’re likely awaiting the release of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

The otherwise most-recent expected release date for this film was March 25, 2022. It was announced today that the new Doctor Strange release date is May 6, 2022.

That was also the expected release date of Thor: Love and Thunder. Where Thor was most recently set to arrive on May 6, it’ll now be released on July 8, 2022. The same situation is in play with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Recently set with a release date of July 8, this Black Panther film now has a release date of November 11, 2022.

November 11, 2022 was previously the release date for the Captain Marvel sequel The Marvels. It is now set for “early 2023”. It’ll likely take the place of the release date for Ant-Man, which was set for February 17. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will instead be released on July 28, 2023.

While Indiana Jones isn’t a Marvel project, it is a Disney project, and so will not want to run up against the release date of a major Marvel motion picture. Indiana Jones 5 (still untitled) will no longer be released on July 2022, instead getting bumped ALL THE WAY back to June of 2023 – nearly a year later!

Also still in the mix (albeit not listed by Disney proper) for the near-future are: Spider-Man: No Way Home (previously set for December 17, 2021 release, now… probably still set for that date), and Eternals, set for November 5, 2021 release.

• 11/5/21 Disney ETERNALS

• 5/6/22 Disney DOCTOR STRANGE IN THE MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS

• 7/8/22 Disney THOR: LOVE AND THUNDER

• 11/11/22 Disney BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER

• 12/16/22 20th AVATAR 2

• 2/17/23 Disney THE MARVELS

• 5/5/23 Disney GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY VOL. 3

• 6/30/23 Disney UNTITLED INDIANA JONES

• 7/28/23 Disney ANT-MAN AND THE WASP: QUANTUMANIA

• 11/3/23 Disney UNTITLED MARVEL

• 12/22/23 Disney ROGUE SQUADRON

• 2/16/24 Disney UNTITLED MARVEL

• 5/3/24 Disney UNTITLED MARVEL

• 7/26/24 Disney UNTITLED MARVEL

• 11/8/24 Disney UNTITLED MARVEL

• 12/20/24 20th AVATAR 3

• 12/19/25 Disney UNTITLED STAR WARS

• 12/18/26 20th AVATAR 4

• 12/17/27 Disney UNTITLED STAR WARS

• 12/22/28 20th AVATAR 5

Above you’ll see a most-updated version of Disney’s collection of films set for release in the next few years. We’ve chopped this list down to the Marvel, Star Wars, and Avatar pictures, for your perusal. There is word that the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 planned for May 5, 2023, is now without a scheduled date, so we’ll have to see. There’s a Fantastic Four film coming (still TBA), along with four other (as yet unrevealed) Marvel films.