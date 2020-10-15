DJI RS 2 and RSC 2 bring handheld gimbals back to the spotlight

DJI may be best known for its drones but the camera technologies needed for these unmanned aerial vehicles can also be applied on the ground. Two years ago, the company unveiled its Ronin series of handheld gimbals that target professional filmmakers, unlike the consumer-centric Osmo. Now the pro gimbals are back with shorter names, lighter bodies, and even more features that you can cram in large sticks meant to hold your DLSRs and mirrorless cameras steady even while filming a car chase.

The new DJI RS 2 and RSC 2, which would have been the Ronin-S 2 and Ronin-SC 2 if not for the rebranding, might not really come off as “handheld” gimbals given their sizes. That said, DJI boasts that thanks to the use of more carbon fiber material, the RS 2 is, in fact, now just 1.3 kg (2.86 lbs). It can still support a dynamic payload of 4.5 kg (10 lbs), enough for most DSLRs and their gigantic lenses.

The DJI RS 2 is built for power and flexibility, with enough connectors to attach it to jibs and even cars. The variety of accessories it and the RSC 2 support can adjust the handheld gimbal for almost any angle and use case a filmmaker may need to get the perfect shot.

Sometimes, however, portability is the name of the game, and the DJI RSC 2’s lighter 1.2 kg (2.65 lb) foldable body may be a better fit. It is, however, no less powerful, with the same Titan Stabilization Algorithm that the larger RS 2 boasts of. New vertical and low-angle Briefcase modes also allow content creators to record more interesting views and angles that would be difficult to pull off manually.

The DJI RS 2 is now available standalone for $849 while a $999 Pro Combo bundle throws in additional accessories. The DJI RSC 2, on the other hand, comes at $499 but also has a Pro Combo worth $739.