Disney’s live-action Mulan movie delayed yet again

Disney has bumped the theatrical release date for its live-action Mulan movie yet again, underscoring the uncertainty we still face in regards to the COVID-19 pandemic. The movie was originally scheduled to hit theaters earlier this year, but was delayed as theaters shut down around the world as part of social distancing efforts and lockdowns.

Upon its initial delay, Disney said that it would release Mulan in theaters on July 24. That date has been scrapped, however, as the pandemic continues and many US states see an uptick in cases coinciding with relaxed social distancing rules. Many people are still avoiding theaters and other places where large groups gather.

In an update on the matter, Disney has revealed that its live-action Mulan is now scheduled for release in theaters on August 21, meaning we can pretty much assume that this summer will be devoid of major theatrical releases. Disney Chief Creative Officer Alan Horn and Disney co-chairman Alan Bergman issued a statement on the matter, saying that:

While the pandemic has changed our release plans for ‘Mulan’ and we will continue to be flexible as conditions require, it has not changed our belief in the power of this film and its message of hope and perseverance. Director Niki Caro and our cast and crew have created a beautiful, epic, and moving film that is everything the cinematic experience should be, and that’s where we believe it belongs — on the world stage and the big screen for audiences around the globe to enjoy together.

This is the latest movie to get a delay announcement. Earlier this month, it was revealed that the upcoming Wonder Woman 1984 movie has been delayed once again, as the upcoming Christopher Nolan movie Tenet. We likely won’t see movie releases return to normal until some time next year.