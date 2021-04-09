Disneyland’s massive Avengers Campus will open to the public in June

In early June, Disneyland will open its new Avengers Campus to the public, giving superhero fans the chance to explore iconic destinations from the Marvel universe, meet the Avengers, participate in ride-through attractions, and more. Disneyland Resort is located in California, which recently revealed plans to start opening back up.

The Avengers Campus features multiple destinations, including World Engineering Brigade (WEB), Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: BREAKOUT!, Doctor Strange’s ancient sanctum, WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure, WEB Suppliers, and more. These will be joined by the Campus Supply Pod where Avengers-themed items will be sold.

Disney says that the new campus will also include places to eat, most notably the Pym Test Kitchen based on the ‘Pym Particles’ used in Ant-Man and The Wasp. For the adults, there’s also the Pym Tasting Lab where craft beer and cocktails will be available (both places will support mobile ordering, too).

Among other things, visitors may get the chance to see ‘acrobatic feats never seen before in a Disney theme park,’ namely when Spider-Man goes swinging by above the campus. Other superheroes and villains will be around for kids to meet, including Black Panther, Iron Man, Captain Marvel, Loki, Black Widow, Thor, and others.

Overall, fans can explore to explore Avengers’ destinations, experience superhero-like phenomena, including mystical ‘energy’ from the ancient sanctum, in addition to meeting their favorite superheroes and tasting ‘inventive’ food. The Avengers Campus will open on June 4 at Disneyland Resort in California. Disney says it will have additional updates in the future.