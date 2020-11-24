Disney+ will have a special Thanksgiving treat for Taylor Swift fans

Disney+ plans to drop a special treat for Taylor Swift fans this Thanksgiving, offering subscribers access to some music and commentary from this year’s best-selling US album Folklore. The special will include Swift performing every song on the album at an iconic studio, as well as commentary from the artist on the meaning behind the songs.

The announcement comes from Taylor Swift herself, who said the new streaming concert Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions will premiere on Disney Plus at 12AM PST / 3AM EST Wednesday, the day before the Thanksgiving holiday. Long Pond refers to the studio where the concert sessions were recorded.

Well it’s 11/24 and 24-11=13 so I’ve got an announcement 🤓 You haven’t seen this film before ✨ folklore: the long pond studio sessions will be out tonight at midnight PST on @DisneyPlus! #folkloreOnDisneyPlus pic.twitter.com/BTWSRM0yaI — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) November 24, 2020

The ‘intimate concert’ is described by Disney as intimate in nature, as demonstrated by the teaser trailer shared by Swift on Twitter. Of course, the concert is exclusive to Disney Plus, meaning you’ll need a subscription to the service ($6.99/month) in order to access the content.

Tomorrow, you’re invited to an intimate concert of the record-breaking album from @TaylorSwift13. folklore: the long pond studio sessions, an Original Film, is streaming Nov. 25 exclusively on #DisneyPlus. #folkloreOnDisneyPlus pic.twitter.com/PGk8GtG4tF — Disney+ (@disneyplus) November 24, 2020

This isn’t the first time a Swift concert special has been made available on Disney Plus, but this is the first one its kind to be exclusively launched through the platform. The news comes only a single day after a similar announcement from Amazon.

On Monday, Amazon Music announced a three-part concert series that will premiere on December 1 and run through December 15. Lil Nas X will be the series host and one of the performers, joining Miley Cyrus and others. Viewers in the US will be able to watch the special events on Prime Video, while everyone else will be able to access it through Amazon Music.