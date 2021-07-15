Disney+ Loki series gets Season 2 renewal: What we know so far

The season finale of Disney+ hit original series Loki has arrived and with it some good — but not at all surprising — news: Disney has renewed the series for a second season. The show, which features Tom Hiddleston in his role as the God of Mischief, has proven immensely popular for the streaming service, which only earmarked half a dozen episodes for its first season.

Disney+ is a powerhouse streaming service in and of itself, one made all the more formidable with the release of original, exclusive shows based on widely popular IP. There’s The Mandalorian, for example, which gives Star Wars fans an entirely refreshing way to experience the science fiction universe. And then there’s the Marvel world and its latest installment, Loki.

The moment you've waited for has arrived 🕰 The finale of @MarvelStudios' #Loki and all episodes of the Original Series are now streaming on #DisneyPlus. #SummerOfDisneyPlus pic.twitter.com/WcC3iJvYf2 — Disney+ (@disneyplus) July 14, 2021

Tom Hiddleston, the once-unknown actor who took up the role of Loki for Marvel’s superhero movies, is featured as the God of Mischief in Disney’s streaming series. The show is set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and, therefore, matches up with the movie franchise in terms of continuity.

Disney had confirmed plans to create a show based on Loki back in late 2018, with filming having kicked off at the start of 2020. However, the COVID-19 pandemic was declared only weeks later, bringing production to a temporary halt and delaying the show’s inevitable release. Finally, after years of waiting, fans got access to the series’ first episode in early June.

The series concluded today, July 14, with the sixth and final episode of its first season — and, as you’d expect, Disney has confirmed that it will bring Loki back for season two. Rather than announcing it in a tweet or press release, Disney simply noted in the final episode’s credits scene that Loki will return with Tom Hiddleston in the starring role. However, the company doesn’t have any extra details to provide at this time.