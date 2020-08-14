Disney is reviving the Star Wars Holiday Special with a LEGO makeover

Anyone who has seen the Star Wars Holiday Special from 1978 will tell you that it’s not very good. In fact, it’s been the most maligned piece of Star Wars content since it aired, becoming famous among fans for how bad it is. Given that negative reception, we’ve never seen a second Star Wars Holiday Special, but that’s going to change later this year.

Disney has decided to revive the Holiday Special for its streaming service, Disney+. This time around, we’ll be getting the LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special, with Disney looking to tap into the huge success of the LEGO Star Wars brand. Details are still somewhat slim on what the special will entail, but based on Disney’s description of the show, it sounds like the LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special will resemble the original at least a little bit.

For instance, the Holiday Special will follow Rey as she attempts to prepare for Life Day – a holiday celebrated by the Wookiees of Kashyyyk. Her Life Day preparations apparently involve splitting off from the rest of her group and attempting to discover more secrets of the force.

On her adventure, she’ll happen upon a Jedi Temple and will be “hurled into a cross-timeline adventure through beloved moments in Star Wars cinematic history” that involves all nine Skywalker Saga films and various characters from them. “But will she make it back in time for the Life Day feast and learn the true meaning of holiday spirit?” Disney’s announcement asks today. It sounds like we’ll just have to tune in to find out. Or, you know, don’t tune in considering how the last Life Day adventure went.

In any case, Disney and LEGO will be launching an advent calendar in conjunction with this new Holiday Special, which might just be the most exciting thing about today’s announcement. The advent calendar will feature 24 doors that kids can open in the days leading up to Christmas, each with a Star Wars minifigure, vehicle, or building to construct. The advent calendar launches on LEGO.com on September 1st and will run $39.99, while the LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special will premiere on Disney+ on November 17th.