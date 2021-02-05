Disney+ is letting users pre-order Raya and the Last Dragon Premier Access

Raya and the Last Dragon is the latest Disney movie to get Disney+ Premier Access, which is essentially the ability to stream the movie when it launches rather than heading to the theaters. The title won’t be available on Disney+ until March 5, but Disney is accepting pre-orders for Premier Access.

What’s Premier Access? Put simply, Disney has decided to release some theatrical movies on its Disney+ streaming service for viewers who aren’t able to or comfortable with going to theaters right now. These movies aren’t included as part of the Disney+ plan, however — at least, not initially.

Rather, you have to pay extra to get Premier Access to these new titles — in this case, $30. That’s around the same amount a family would pay for theater tickets, or perhaps a bit less, making it an appealing option. If you don’t want to pay the extra fee, you can instead wait a few months for the title to become included as part of the Disney+ plan.

The Disney Plus website is now allowing subscribers to pre-order Premier Access to Raya and the Last Dragon for $29.99 USD. It’s not entirely clear why someone would care about pre-ordering a digital item considering there’s no limit to how many people get access with the Premier Access launch.

Regardless, you can pay extra for the title before it arrives on digital on March 5. If you don’t already have a Disney+ subscription, you’ll need to pay for that at the same time you pre-order the movie, meaning you’ll pay $29.99 for the title as well as $6.99 for the first month of Disney+ access.