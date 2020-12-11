Disney is about to release an ad-free Hulu, ESPN+, and Disney+ bundle

Brittany A. Roston - Dec 10, 2020, 7:00pm CST
Disney is about to release an ad-free Hulu, ESPN+, and Disney+ bundle

Disney has announced plans to release another bundle featuring its top streaming services, one that will be similar to the Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+ bundle it already offers. As many have hoped for, the new bundle will feature the ad-free version of Hulu rather than the cheaper ad-supported version, giving users the opportunity to avoid commercials.

The ad-free Hulu option is a more expensive alternative to the $6/month ad-supported plan at $12/month, but it’s worth it to those who want to avoid advertisements as much as possible. The bundle will otherwise remain unchanged with ESPN+ for sports and Disney+ for family-friendly content.

The new bundle, as you’d expect, will be more expensive, but will still represent a discount compared to paying for all three services separately. The ad-free bundle will cost $18.99/month, a six-dollar increase, whereas paying for each of the three services (including the ad-free Hulu) separately would around to nearly $25/month.

It remains a good deal for users who already subscribe to the services individually and is a solid way to expand your cord-cutting entertainment options without shelling out for a live OTT service. Note that the bundle only covers the on-demand Hulu plan, however — you’ll have to pay extra if you want access to the platform’s live TV option, too.

Disney has big plans for Disney+ in particular. The company announced a huge number of new shows and movies that will be arriving exclusively on the platform in the next couple of years, including ones set in the Star Wars universe.


Topics
Must Read Bits & Bytes