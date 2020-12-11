Disney is about to release an ad-free Hulu, ESPN+, and Disney+ bundle

Disney has announced plans to release another bundle featuring its top streaming services, one that will be similar to the Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+ bundle it already offers. As many have hoped for, the new bundle will feature the ad-free version of Hulu rather than the cheaper ad-supported version, giving users the opportunity to avoid commercials.

The ad-free Hulu option is a more expensive alternative to the $6/month ad-supported plan at $12/month, but it’s worth it to those who want to avoid advertisements as much as possible. The bundle will otherwise remain unchanged with ESPN+ for sports and Disney+ for family-friendly content.

The new bundle, as you’d expect, will be more expensive, but will still represent a discount compared to paying for all three services separately. The ad-free bundle will cost $18.99/month, a six-dollar increase, whereas paying for each of the three services (including the ad-free Hulu) separately would around to nearly $25/month.

It remains a good deal for users who already subscribe to the services individually and is a solid way to expand your cord-cutting entertainment options without shelling out for a live OTT service. Note that the bundle only covers the on-demand Hulu plan, however — you’ll have to pay extra if you want access to the platform’s live TV option, too.

Disney has big plans for Disney+ in particular. The company announced a huge number of new shows and movies that will be arriving exclusively on the platform in the next couple of years, including ones set in the Star Wars universe.