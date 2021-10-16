Disney+ Hawkeye series release schedule revealed with new trailer

Disney has released a new trailer for its upcoming Hawkeye series for Disney+, as well as the planned release schedule for the show. The series — as we’ve seen in the trailers — will be set around the holidays, the same real-life period of time when the show will premiere. Disney plans to kick things off with two episodes on the release date, switching to a more conventional schedule after that.

The newly released Hawkeye series trailer is called ‘Change of Plans,’ and it offers fans a minute of fast-paced footage featuring the arrow-wielding superhero, his family, and one big explosion. The series is set to premiere with a two-episode release on November 24.

New episodes in the series will premiere on Disney+ every Wednesday following the show’s launch, according to Deadline. Though Netflix popularized the all-at-once release format for streaming shows, we’ve seen a growing number of streaming-only series get weekly episode releases akin to how a show is broadcast on television.

The big difference, however, is that some networks have elected to release two or more episodes on the premiere date, then slow things down to a weekly episode drop. This move helps lure in new viewers who may not get hooked with only one episode, but who may be fully invested in the content after binging the first two or three in a row.

You’ll need a Disney+ subscription to stream the series, which joins other originals like Loki and The Mandalorian based on hit theatrical universes. Disney+ is priced at $7.99/month for the standalone service and $13.99/month for the Disney+ bundle, which also includes access to Hulu and ESPN+.