Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian trailer – is this like Apocalypse Now?

Today the folks at Disney+ revealed some key art and a trailer for their upcoming documentary series for The Mandalorian. They’ve called this documentary Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian, and it’s a whopping 8 episodes in length. As Abed Nadir noted in Community, sometimes the documentary about the making of a production ends up being better than the production itself – have you ever seen Heart of Darkness?

Per the release text sent this morning from Disney, “In ‘Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian,’ Executive Producer Jon Favreau invites the cast and crew to share an unprecedented look at the making of the series which quickly became a pop culture phenomenon after premiering in November.” This series filmed interviews, roundtable conversations with cast and crew, and included “never-before-seen footage” not included in the live action show.

The documentary “Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian” will be released once-per-week, just like The Mandalorian. Much like The Mandalorian, new episodes of this documentary will premiere on Friday mornings. Where The Mandalorian’s premiere meant that we were watching episodes before dropping the kids off at school in the morning, now we’ll just be watching the show whenever we wake up for the day, or whatever, because every day is the same and time no longer exists.

Above you’ll see the first major trailer for the documentary, and the first key art for the documentary is included just below. This documentary will be cut into 8 parts, and will likely be a whole lot longer than the original television show was in the first place.

One might expect a sort of Lord of the Rings documentary series type situation. Now, if only that meant that we’d also be getting Extended Edition versions of The Mandalorian episodes. Instead, we’ll be waiting until this Autumn for more episodes with the release of Season 2.