Disney bumps 2022 theatrical release dates for several big movies

Disney has bumped the theatrical releases of several anticipated movies, including Black Panther 2, later into 2022. The news first arrived as part of Disney at Investor Day, with additional details dropping soon after. Though the changes aren’t extreme, they do mean fans will have to wait a few extra months for certain movies to premiere.

It’s not uncommon for movies scheduled in the more distant future to have their release dates adjusted — and it’s certainly no surprise in light of the pandemic-related disruption that has sent the industry scrambling. According to Deadline, Disney has adjusted the planned release dates for multiple movies.

For example, the upcoming Marvel film Thor: Love and Thunder from Taika Waititi is now scheduled to premiere on May 6, 2022, instead of its earlier date of February 11, 2022. Similarly, Captain Marvel 2 has been bumped from July 8 to November 11, 2022.

Black Panther 2 is yet another Marvel movie impacted by the changes — it has been bumped later by a couple of months and is now scheduled to arrive in theaters on July 8, 2022, instead of its former May 6, 2022 release date. It has also been confirmed that the Star Wars movie Rogue Squadron will be given Disney’s December 22, 2023 release slot.

All of this assumes, of course, that the COVID-19 vaccine rollout plan goes as anticipated and that the pandemic resolves in the relatively near future. Uncertainty regarding lockdowns and other issues effectively grounded the movie and television industry earlier this year, and though production has since resumed, many movie theaters remain closed. Unanticipated pandemic issues may introduce further disruption to these plans.