Disney+ Black Widow Premier Access arrives in July with theater release

Many people in the US are already vaccinated against COVID-19 and many more will be in the coming months, meaning we’ll see a slow return to theaters and other businesses. However, those who still aren’t comfortable visiting their local cinema — or who simply prefer watching movies at home — will get the opportunity to stream Black Widow the same day it hits theaters.

Disney announced the Disney+ Premier Access availability in a tweet, stating that Black Widow will hit theaters — and its streaming platform — on July 9. What does that mean for consumers? You can either head to your local theater this summer to watch the movie the traditional way or pay to watch it through Disney+.

Black Widow in theaters July 9 and on #DisneyPlus with Premier Access. Additional fees required. pic.twitter.com/nXBjsHoXtY — Disney+ (@disneyplus) March 23, 2021

Disney+ Premier Access isn’t the same as the regular Disney+ subscription — rather, movies released under Premier Access come with an additional fee on top of the usual subscription, which is also necessary to stream the movie. Disney has previously released its new movies under Premier Access, including the live-action Mulan.

Movies streamed as Premier Access are available to watch and download as long as the customer keeps their subscription. Likewise, the titles are offered in Ultra HD resolution with Dolby Audio and HDR support. Disney didn’t reveal how much Black Widow will cost on its streaming platform.

As an example, Raya and the Last Dragon is currently available under Premier Access and it costs $29.99. Of course, you can wait longer and Black Widow will eventually be available at no extra cost to all Disney+ subscribers.