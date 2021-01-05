Discovery+ standalone streaming service now live, but only in US

Cord-cutters have another streaming entertainment option in the form of Discovery+, the platform that was fully detailed around a month ago and is now open to subscribers. The service has launched for users in the United States, and it is available on a large number of home entertainment platforms like Roku and Fire TV.

Discovery+ is, as its name suggests, the streaming platform that provides access to Discovery-owned content, including shows from networks like Animal Planet and Discovery Channel. The app doesn’t require a cable subscription; rather, you can sign up for an ad-free option at $6.99/month or a cheaper ad-supported option at $4.99/month.

The service is now open to sign-ups from viewers in the US; its app can be downloaded on just about every platform you likely own, including things like Samsung smart TVs, Roku devices, Android and Android TV, Apple TV, Xbox consoles, and Fire TV. It’s relatively rare for a streaming service to launch with support for all of the major platforms.

As the company previously explained, Discovery+ provides access to a huge library of content at more than 55,000 TV show episodes. Users can access existing shows from networks like TLC, A&E, HGTV, Food Network, ID, Lifetime, DIY Network, History Channel, OWN, Travel Channel, SCI, and others. The service also promises exclusives and original content for subscribers.

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial; both the ad-supported and ad-free plans provide unlimited access to the content, with the big difference, of course, being whether you’ll see advertisements. Discovery+ joins the growing body of standalone streaming services, giving the public a relatively inexpensive way to access the networks they prefer.