Discovery makes a bunch of popular family-friendly shows free to stream

Discovery is the latest company to offer consumers free access to some of its products during the economic downturn. While stuck at home in quarantine, Discovery says that consumers can now watch a selection of its shows for free through streaming apps. The free content is family-friendly and includes shows and specials from major networks, including Food Network, Animal Planet, DIY, TLC, and more.

Discovery is the company behind a large number of networks that you probably watch on a regular basis, including HGTV, Discovery Channel, Science Channel, Cooking Channel, and the aforementioned offerings, among others. Many of these networks offer family-friendly content, a selection of which can now be streamed for free through the networks’ respective GO apps and websites.

Discovery calls this its ‘Family Favorites’ initiative, which doesn’t require users to sign in to the apps. The content is commercial-free and available on-demand through the apps, which are available on a number of popular set-top boxes and other video streaming devices like smart TVs. The content is spread over a total of 13 network GO apps.

The show selection is expansive and includes offerings like Pool Kings, How the Universe Works, Carnival Eats, Little People, Big World, Kids Baking Championship, Chopped Junior, MythBuster’s Jr., Crikey! It’s the Irwins, Beach Hunters, The Treehouse Guys, and more.

Collectively speaking, the networks’ GO apps offer around 60,000 videos, though not all of those are available to watch for free. Entire seasons of shows are being made available under the initiative, however, which Discovery says it will expand with additional content over time. It’s unclear how long it plans to make its family-friendly content available to stream for free.