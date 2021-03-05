Dirt 5 and NBA 2K21 get big weekend promos on Steam

If you’re on the hunt for something to play this weekend, Steam may have you covered there. In addition to the normal weekend sale the company hosts week in and week out, Steam has also sent two rather big titles free-to-play for the weekend. Those games are also on sale, so if you try them out and decide that you like them, you can snag them at a discount.

The first game on offer is Dirt 5. The latest rally racer from the folks at Codemasters, Dirt 5 also has the distinction of being one of the first next-generation games out of the gate. Of course, console generations don’t necessarily mean anything to PC gamers, but those of you with beefy rigs might be able to get Dirt 5 looking pretty good in the graphics department.

The second game that’s gone free-to-play for the weekend is NBA 2K21, the latest in the long-running NBA 2K series. NBA 2K21 made a name for itself before it even released by being among the first next-generation games to be priced at $70, but thankfully PC gamers aren’t feeling that squeeze just yet, as the PC version only costs $60 at full price.

These games might be worth checking out during this free-to-play weekend, if for no other reason than the fact that they both seem to be risky purchases. NBA 2K21 has an overall rating of “Mostly Negative” from Steam users, and while recent reviews have only been “Mixed,” that still isn’t a great look for the game. Dirt 5 is in a similar boat, with “Mixed” user reviews across the board. If you’ve been on the fence because of those reviews, this is your chance to check these games out without putting any money on the line.

For those who try them and decide they want to keep them, both games are also on sale this weekend. Dirt 5 is half off for the weekend, bringing its price down to $29.99, while NBA 2K21 is 67% off with a price tag of $19.79.