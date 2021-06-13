Diablo II Resurrected release date revealed by Xbox

We always expect a few surprises during these E3 reveal events, but today Microsoft had one that none of us were expecting. As Microsoft revealed games rapid-fire, we got to see a new trailer for Diablo II Resurrected. Nothing out of the ordinary there – Diablo II Resurrected is coming to consoles, after all – but what was surprising about this trailer is that it revealed Diablo II Resurrected‘s release date.

At first blush, the Xbox and Bethesda Showcase seems like a strange place for Blizzard to reveal D2R’s release date, but it makes a lot of sense when you consider that 200k people are watching Xbox’s event on Twitch at the moment. That’s a lot of people who now know that Diablo II Resurrected is coming out on September 23rd, 2021.

Previously, we only knew that Diablo II Resurrected would be out sometime this year, with Blizzard declining to get more specific about it up until this point. For the uninitiated, Diablo II Resurrected is a remaster of Diablo II, a game that was released more than 20 years ago. Diablo II basically defined modern action RPGs, and fans have been looking forward to this remaster for a long time.

I actually spent some time playing Diablo II Resurrected during a closed alpha earlier this year, and I definitely enjoyed what I played. Diablo II Resurrected is quite a bit slower than modern action RPGs, but it’s still a lot of fun to play. Now we know that the full game is just a few months away.

In addition to Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S, Diablo II Resurrected will be launching on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch. We’ll let you know when Blizzard shares more about Diablo II Resurrected, but for now, get ready to go back to Hell this September.