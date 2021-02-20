Diablo II remastered with 4K support is heading to consoles and PC

Blizzard has announced a remastered version of Diablo II for gaming consoles and PC. The updated version is called Diablo II: Resurrected, and it’ll offer gameplay at up to 4K with remastered graphics and cross-platform progression alongside the classic gameplay. Blizzard is currently in the technical alpha phase.

This is a substantial Diablo II remaster effort ‘for a new generation’ of players, Blizzard announced in the newly released Resurrected trailer. The remastered version will bring the original game with entirely updated graphics, as well as the Lord of Destruction expansion.

Players will be able to play the remastered version and the original for those who are feeling nostalgic with a quick toggle. The cross-progression support will enable players to quickly access their game regardless of which platform they’re currently using.

For example, players who primarily enjoy the game on PC at home will be able to get back in the action using their Nintendo Switch console when away from home. All supported platforms will give players access to their loot, characters, levels, quests, skills, and more. You’ll need a Battle.net account to enable this, plus you’ll have to buy the game separately for each platform.

The remastered Diablo II: Resurrected will be available on the Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4 and 5, Nintendo Switch, and Windows PCs. Fans can ‘pre-purchase’ the remaster now, plus there’s a technical preview underway with potential future tests noted on the game’s website. The pre-purchase price sits at $39.99 USD for the game or $59.99 USD for the Diablo Prime Evil Collection.