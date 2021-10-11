Diablo 2 Resurrected Server Status: Down

Diablo 2 Resurrected is having some down time today as “the investigation into the connection issues continues.” While it doesn’t seem likely, one wonders if this down time is an attempt to recreate the original Diablo II experience in as accurate a manner as possible. Next we’ll have to start getting up several hours before school starts to make the most of the time when traffic is low!

As of October 5, 2021, Blizzard issued a note about maintenance that suggested they’d be down one single time in the near future. That scheduled maintenance was set to take place on October 6, 2021. Right now – as of the posting of this article – there is one instance of World of Warcraft maintenance scheduled for October 13, 2021.

It was October 9 when the otherwise most-recent maintenance was initiated. This was an emergency maintenance, during which “the game services will be unavailable”. That bit of maintenance was initiated due to reports of “login issues.”

Again on October 10th, “login issues” appeared as a reason for investigation by Blizzard’s support team. They suggested at one point on the 10th that, “the login issues have been resolved.” Before the end of that same day, the company posted another note about reports of login issues, another note on how they were “working to resolve this ASAP,” and a posting at around 3PM on the 10th that the login issues had “been resolved” once again.

This most recent set of “issues” seems to have stuck around a bit longer than the last couple. As of around 3:42 AM, Blizzard issued an alert about new reports of login issues. At 6:47, another note: “The investigation into the connection issues continues.”

At approximately 8:49 AM on October 11, Blizzard began issuing “we’re working on a solution” announcements with the dreaded “more updates in an hour.” At 10:14 AM, they issued another “we are still investigating the connection issues” with another “[we] will have more information in the next hour.” Like waiting on a tarmac delay in an airplane, hearing the pilot suggest “just another 15 minutes folks.”