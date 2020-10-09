Devialet Gemini true wireless ANC earbuds promise premium portable audio

French audio company Devialet has announced its first pair of true wireless earbuds, the Gemini. The company promises its ‘iconic sound quality’ in this tiny, highly portable form, giving audiophiles yet another option for high-end quality without cables. Among other things, Devialet’s Gemini earbuds pack Active Noise Cancelation and include three newly patented technologies, according to the company.

As with any pair of true wireless earbuds, the Devialet Gemini features two earpieces that wirelessly sync with each other, providing audio without any wires. As mentioned, Devialet patented three new technologies featured in this model: the Internal Delay Compensation, Pressure Balance Architecture, and Ear Active Matching. The company claims that Gemini offers ‘pristine audio performance.’

Each earpiece features two separate microphones that make the active noise cancellation possible and enables users to make voice calls. The aforementioned Internal Delay Compensation algorithm works to compensate for the delay generated by ANC, the end result being what Devialet says is a boost in the noise cancellation quality.

As has become common for noise-canceling earbuds, the Gemini features a Transparency Mode, which enables users to turn off ANC so they can hear their external environment while listening to audio. This functionality is arguably essential for safety when using the earbuds in public. The Transparency Mode works with the earpieces’ built-in microphones to provide ambient sounds.

Users can control the sound experience by utilizing the model’s two Transparency Mode levels and three ANC levels. As expected, the model’s carrying case doubles as a charging case; battery life sits at 6 to 8 hours depending on whether the ANC is active, as well as 3.5 charges from the case for a total of 24 hours. Devialet will soon start accepting preorders for Gemini at £279.