Destiny 2 Xbox Game Pass launch dated at long last

For quite some time now, Microsoft has been teasing the impending arrival of Destiny 2 on Xbox Game Pass. Destiny 2 was first announced for the service back in July, and earlier this month, it led Microsoft’s announcement of the games that will be coming to Game Pass in September. Even then, Microsoft only said Destiny 2 was “coming soon,” but today, our wait for a release date for the Xbox Game Pass version of Destiny 2 finally ended.

Microsoft gave us a somewhat rare mid-month update on Xbox Game Pass today, announcing a number of new games that are heading to the service in the latter half of September. With these new game announcements also comes a new platform: Android, which is where Xbox Game Pass subscribers will be able to stream xCloud games beginning tomorrow.

Company of Heroes 2 is actually leading the charge here, as it’ll be added to Game Pass for PC on September 17th. It’ll be followed next week by Destiny 2: Shadowkeep & Forsaken, which is being added to Game Pass for Android and console on September 22nd. The 22nd is actually a big day for Game Pass, as we’ll also see Halo 3: ODST added to Android & PC then.

Halo 3: ODST is actually a special case, because even though the main game is joining the Android and PC versions of Game Pass, we’ll also see ODST Firefight come to The Master Chief Collection on console and PC, complete with its own matchmaking and dedicated servers. Finally, we’ve got Night in the Woods (Android, console, PC) and Warhammer: Vermintide 2 (Android and console) arriving on September 24th.

Microsoft recently announced that Xbox Game Pass for PC is exiting beta and going up in price on September 17th, jumped from $4.99 per month to $9.99 per month. On September 15th, Project xCloud game streaming will join Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, so September in general is shaping up to be a huge month for Game Pass across all platforms.