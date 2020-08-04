Xbox Game Pass Ultimate gets Project xCloud streaming next month

Project xCloud has been in testing for many months at this point, and last month, Microsoft finally started talking about the streaming service’s eventual release. Later this year, Microsoft said, Project xCloud would launch as part of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, giving subscribers game streaming without raising the monthly cost of Ultimate. That all sounded great, but Microsoft didn’t tell us when we could expect xCloud support to go live.

That all changed today, as Microsoft announced that Project xCloud will be joining Game Pass Ultimate on September 15th – six weeks from today. When Project xCloud initially launches in Game Pass Ultimate, it’ll do so in beta in 22 different regions.

Those regions are: Austria, Belgium, Canada, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia, Spain, South Korea, Sweden, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Microsoft says there will be more than 100 games available for streaming at launch, listing titles like Minecraft Dungeons, Destiny 2, and Gears 5 today. More information on the full lineup of streamable games will be made available as we close in on September 15th.

For now, it seems Project xCloud will only be available on Android. That was true of the entire public preview, and Microsoft’s announcement on Xbox Wire today makes no mention of upcoming support for additional platforms. So, if you’re an Ultimate subscriber looking to tap in to Project xCloud streaming, be sure you have an Android phone or tablet handy.

The Project xCloud preview will be live until September 11th, so if you’re already in, you can keep playing until then. Microsoft says that more information about Project xCloud’s launch is coming up fast, as it will feature in Samsung’s Unpacked reveal event tomorrow. We’ll let you know what the two companies announce tomorrow, so stay tuned for more.