Destiny 2 update 3.0.0.1 includes one very important light boost

This week Bungie released a major update to Destiny 2, including changes to Rewards, Player Identity, Combat, Activities, and more. In the “more” category are a bunch of items for PC gamers – like NVIDIA cards adding the ability to take advantage of NVIDIA Reflex, “reducing click-to-display latency during gameplay.”

The new set of updates can be found on Bungie’s update page in full. Today we’re pulling out the highlights and items you might not have otherwise noticed.

Attitude adjustment

This update changes what Spider has in his inventory for a set of rather specific reasons. Spider will “no longer part” with Legendary Shards” because he “has grown jealous of the large stocks of Legendary Shards Guardians have saved up.” Per Bungie, Spider now “covets” Legendary Shards, so he will not have any for you!

Vendor Armor

Vanguard, Crucible, and Gambit vendors now all “reward a Prime version of their respective ritual engram for completing the weekly challenge.” All armor dropped from these engrams is “high stat armor” as such. The non-Prime versions of Vanguard, Crucible, and Gambit engramsdrop world armor until the respective rigual set has been obtained from the Prime ritual engram.

Player Identity

Darkness! Both login screens and full-screen menues have dark background styles. This update also includes a switch from “Male” and “Female” to “masculine” and “feminine.” There’s a new toggle functionality in the character screen that allows players to choose between Light and Dark subclasses, and player waypoints now display Season Rank as well as HUD waypoints.

Quest Notifications

Users will find Quest Notifications in their HUD. These notifications will appear whenever a player acquires a new quest, progresses to a new quest step, or completes a quest.

With this new set of quest notifications, users will find a new shortcut in the current Season’s Triumphs within the Seasonal tab of the Quest log.

The light!

A quality-of-life update includes lighting improvements and better dark area standardization. Per Bungie, users will need to “revisit” their brightness settings and “tune to your taste.” This should make the whole universe look a lot more on-key, light to dark. Bungie suggested today that “HDR black point is set to the default middle value for best results.”