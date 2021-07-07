Destiny 2 showcase announced with The Witch Queen details on tap

Destiny 2 fans have been waiting a long time for The Witch Queen, which is the game’s next expansion. The expansion was originally supposed to arrive sometime this year, but like so many other in-development games, it was eventually delayed because of the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic. While The Witch Queen won’t be launching until early 2022 now, it may not be very long before we learn more about it.

On Twitter today, Bungie shared a teaser for a Destiny 2 Showcase that’s happening on August 24th. The teaser is mostly devoid of details, but fans of the game will recognize the emblem of The Witch Queen smack in the middle of it. Along the top, we see the words “Survive the truth,” which could mean any number of things.

This is pretty vague as far as teasers go, but the fact that it bears The Witch Queen‘s insignia tells fans enough. We’ll likely get our first look at Destiny 2: The Witch Queen during this showcase, so those who have been waiting for more news on this expansion will definitely want to tune in.

Unfortunately for those eager for new details, this teaser doesn’t tell us what time the showcase is happening, nor does it say where it will be broadcast. We can assume that it’ll be streaming on both Twitch and YouTube, but it looks like we’ll have to wait on Bungie to share a specific time.

In any case, this should be a big event for the Destiny 2 player base not only because we’re expecting new details about The Witch Queen, but also because we’ll likely hear about the content that will fill the gap until the new expansion releases. Perhaps we’ll also get a release date for Destiny 2: The Witch Queen? We’ll let you know what Bungie reveals when August 24th rolls around, so stay tuned for more.