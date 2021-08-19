Destiny 2 is getting anti-cheat software in Season 15

If you’ve encountered cheaters during your time with Destiny 2, then here’s some good news for you: the game is getting anti-cheat in the near future. Fans have apparently been asking for some form of anti-cheat to be implemented after encountering cheaters in Destiny 2‘s multiplayer modes. While Bungie has taken efforts to curtail cheating in Destiny 2, those efforts have traditionally stopped short of implementing anti-cheat software.

Leaks that surfaced this morning suggested that anti-cheat was on the way to Destiny 2. As spotted by users on Twitter and confirmed by The Verge’s Tom Warren, references to BattlEye anti-cheat appeared on Destiny 2‘s German-language site earlier today, only for Bungie to lock the page behind a password and make it inaccessible to everyone without the credentials.

Destiny 2 is getting BattlEye anti-cheat support soon. Bungie has been testing this internally for months, and the screenshot below is legitimate 🙏 https://t.co/vbZZ5GnlTp — Tom Warren (@tomwarren) August 19, 2021

The damage was already done, though, and Bungie later decided to confirm that BattlEye anti-cheat is indeed coming to Destiny 2. We’ll find out more about BattlEye’s soft launch in Destiny 2 next week during the Destiny 2 Showcase, but today’s tweet also reveals that the service will go live during Season 15.

Our partnership with BattlEye will soft launch next Season. Just another step toward a level playing field for all. Learn more on 8/24: https://t.co/P3UimOS4vk pic.twitter.com/vyrPp8yU57 — Destiny 2 (@DestinyTheGame) August 19, 2021

It’s worth noting that the webpage leaked earlier in the day says that BattlEye will be required to play Destiny 2 once it’s implemented, so you’ll need to agree to use it before you can play. The hope, of course, is that implementing BattlEye will dramatically decrease the number of cheaters in Destiny 2‘s multiplayer modes, which have been an annoying problem for Destiny 2 players.

We’ll find out more during the Destiny 2 Showcase, which is currently slated for August 24th at 9 AM PDT/12 PM EDT. The Destiny 2 Showcase will be broadcast on Bungie’s Twitch channel and, in addition to revealing new details about this partnership with BattlEye, we’ll learn more about the future of the game.