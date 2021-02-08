Denmark to construct an energy hub in the North Sea

Denmark has announced an agreement for the construction of an energy hub in the North Sea. It will construct the energy hub on an artificial island 80 kilometers from the shore of the peninsula Jutland. The artificial island will be owned by a public-private partnership to strengthen the integration of Europe’s power grids and increase renewable energy production as Europe reaches for climate neutrality.

Denmark has set a cutoff date of 2050 for gas extraction in the North Sea and canceled all future licensing grounds for drilling. With the new agreement for the construction and ownership of the world’s first energy hub in the North Sea, Denmark is taking a big step towards its green goals.

Officials on the project say that it will produce a previously unseen amount of green electricity and is viewed as one of the government’s flagship projects. Once the project is fully implemented, it will produce enough electricity to cover the consumption of 10 million European households. The energy hub will serve as an offshore powerplant to gather and distribute grid electricity from hundreds of wind turbines surrounding the island directly to consumers in countries surrounding the North Sea.

The island will have a total area of at least 120,000 square meters and, in its first phase, will provide 3 million European households with green energy. The project is a partnership between the Danish state and private companies. However, the state will own most of the island, with private companies fulfilling crucial roles on innovation, flexibility, cost-effectiveness, and business potentials.

Denmark considers this the dawn of a new era for energy and a decisive step for a clean energy future. The artificial island offers opportunities to expand the project by building a harbor and facilities for storing green electricity from nearby wind turbines in the sea. The long-term ambition is to store green electricity on the island, convert it to liquid green fuel, and send it via subsea cables in Denmark and neighboring countries.