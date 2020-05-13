Dell, XPS, Alienware computer release dates and prices revealed for Spring 2020

Today we’re taking a look at a variety of Dell computers set for release in May, June, and “Summer” 2020. You’ll find the Dell XPS 15, XPS 17, and XPS Creator Edition ready to roll soon along with the latest refreshes and editions of the Dell G3 and Dell G5 for gaming, and Alienware computers of several sorts. On the list with upgrades aplenty are the Alienware Area-51m R2, the Alienware m15 R3, and the Alienware m17 R3. There’s also an Alienware Aurora R11 and a brand new Alienware 25 Gaming Monitor to boot!

Dell Migrate

Starting on May 13, Dell is also releasing a service called Dell Migrate. This service will cost users $39 USD – for starters. That’ll get a single user “unlimited use” for 6 months. With Dell Migrate, users will have a simple system with which to migrate “from any Windows 8 or newer PC” to a Dell device.

Dell XPS machines

Newly refreshed Dell XPS 15 machines will be available starting this afternoon, May 13, 2020. You’ll find a starting price for the latest Dell XPS 15 starting at around $1300 USD. The Dell XPS 17 will be made available starting in “Summer 2020” for a starting price of around $1500 USD. These machines will have several different configurations right out the gate, and throughout the year.

Dell Gaming

Dell’s got a couple of “gaming” machines in the mix this week, one the Dell G3, the other the Dell G5. The Dell G3 will be made available starting on May 21, 2020, for a starting price of around $780 USD. The Dell G5 will be available on May 21 as well, starting at $830 USD.

Alienware

Released on May 13, today, we’ve got the new Alienware Aurora R11. The first iteration will cost $1,129.99 USD, and other configurations will be available starting on May 28, 2020. The May 28, 2020 date includes configurations that start as low as $879.99 USD.

The Alienware m15 R3 and Alienware m17 R3 will be made available starting on May 21, 2020. Starting price on the m15 will be approximately $1500, while the m17 will start at around $1550. There’s a new Alienware Area-51m R2 machine coming on June 9, 2020, with a starting price at approximately $3,050 – that’s the monster you see above this paragraph.

UPDATE: The new Alienware 25 Gaming Monitor will be released in the Fall (of 2020) and the pricing on this new monitor is yet unknown. But we’ll quite likely learn a whole lot more by the time we get there.